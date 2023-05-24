Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE EARN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -118.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

