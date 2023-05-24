Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE EARN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.79. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 52 week low of $5.70 and a 52 week high of $8.84.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is -118.52%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. Its portfolio include non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
