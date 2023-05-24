Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

Shares of SOL stock opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $221.61 million, a PE ratio of 40.89 and a beta of 2.00. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Emeren Group had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 7.25%. Equities research analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emeren Group

About Emeren Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emeren Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emeren Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Emeren Group Ltd. is a pure solar project developer and operator. The firm is focused on solar power project development, construction management, and project financing services. Its projects include U.S. RP-MN portfolio, Siedliska, Membury, Field House, Zhejiang, and Jiangsu. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

