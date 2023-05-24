Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of analysts have commented on EVA shares. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enviva from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Enviva Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of EVA stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.99. Enviva has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $80.65.

Insider Activity

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 61.64% and a negative net margin of 21.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enviva will post -2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enviva news, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $166,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerrit Livingston Jr. Lansing bought 2,000 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.38 per share, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,100.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 127,000 shares of company stock worth $1,281,610 over the last three months. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the second quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Enviva during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

