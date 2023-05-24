Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on FHTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Foghorn Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

FHTX opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $291.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $18.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.68.

Institutional Trading of Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 million. Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 545.45% and a negative return on equity of 947.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

