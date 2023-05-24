Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.53. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.50.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 9.32%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fortune Brands Innovations from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.

