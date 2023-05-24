Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Price Down 3%

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.27 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 1,492,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,630,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FYBR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 250,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.85 per share, with a total value of $5,962,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,623,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,630,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

