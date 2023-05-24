FY2023 EPS Estimates for Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.58) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.45). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Evelo Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.74) per share.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Evelo Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $0.14 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 654.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.