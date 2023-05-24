G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIII. TheStreet upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, March 13th. KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $17.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.98. The stock has a market cap of $780.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.65. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $28.12.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $854.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.28 million. G-III Apparel Group had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $50,472.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,846.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 25,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 12,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in the designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear, as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

