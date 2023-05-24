Gary Marsh Sells 3,516 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Gary Marsh sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($13.99), for a total value of £39,555 ($49,197.76).

LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £127.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,511.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,133.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,257.57. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 968.44 ($12.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,475 ($18.35).

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

