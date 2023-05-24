Gary Marsh Sells 3,516 Shares of Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Gary Marsh sold 3,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($13.99), for a total value of £39,555 ($49,197.76).
Solid State Stock Performance
LON SOLI opened at GBX 1,130 ($14.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £127.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2,511.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,133.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,257.57. Solid State plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 968.44 ($12.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,475 ($18.35).
Solid State Company Profile
