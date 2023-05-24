Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

GFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Griffon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Griffon from $52.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $32.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.54. Griffon has a 52 week low of $25.43 and a 52 week high of $43.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Griffon Cuts Dividend

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $710.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million. Griffon had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a positive return on equity of 40.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Griffon will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is -7.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Griffon by 45.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 39,174 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Griffon by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,438,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 13.7% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Griffon by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. 74.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Griffon

(Get Rating)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.