Haleon plc (LON:HLN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Haleon plc (LON:HLN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 336.27 ($4.18).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Haleon from GBX 358 ($4.45) to GBX 344 ($4.28) in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Haleon from GBX 372 ($4.63) to GBX 390 ($4.85) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 383 ($4.76) to GBX 400 ($4.98) in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Haleon from GBX 300 ($3.73) to GBX 350 ($4.35) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Haleon from GBX 360 ($4.48) to GBX 375 ($4.66) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Haleon Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:HLN opened at GBX 331.82 ($4.13) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 338.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 322.04. Haleon has a 52-week low of GBX 241.17 ($3.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 357.65 ($4.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £30.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,803.33.

Haleon Announces Dividend

Haleon Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 4,166.67%.

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

