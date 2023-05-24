Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.42.

Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.88 and a 200-day moving average of $105.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $832.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.06 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,276,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,316,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 7.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,619,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $966,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,576 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,777,000 after acquiring an additional 188,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 46.7% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,419,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

