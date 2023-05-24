Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.24

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 1.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a payout ratio of 30.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $16.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

HII stock opened at $202.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $188.51 and a twelve month high of $260.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Insider Activity at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.13, for a total value of $99,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,066.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total value of $338,679.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at $934,711.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,762 shares of company stock worth $806,831 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 361 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

Featured Articles

