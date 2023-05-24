IAMGOLD Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IMG. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.65 to C$4.35 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of TSE IMG opened at C$3.89 on Monday. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$4.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97.

In other IAMGOLD news, Senior Officer Marthinus Wilhelmus Theunissen acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.60 per share, with a total value of C$36,000.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.