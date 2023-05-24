IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IceCure Medical had a negative return on equity of 82.06% and a negative net margin of 534.74%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

ICCM stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of -0.12. IceCure Medical has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICCM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in IceCure Medical by 1,302.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 26,919 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in IceCure Medical by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in IceCure Medical in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of IceCure Medical by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 20,159 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of IceCure Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

IceCure Medical Ltd, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for the treatment of breast tumors. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

