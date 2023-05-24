Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Shares Down 3.8%

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 154,752 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 180,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Independence Gold Trading Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.12.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

