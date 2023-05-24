Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.89%.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.
