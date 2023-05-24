Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $120.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $69.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.39. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $137.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 17.70, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 127.89%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

