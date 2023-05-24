Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $131.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.70.

ICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $173,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,881 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,690.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,350 shares of company stock valued at $357,403 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 227.3% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 50,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,369,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,729,000 after acquiring an additional 180,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,161,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,148,000 after acquiring an additional 323,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $107.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.93. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $113.07.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 14.97%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

