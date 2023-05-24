Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Increases Dividend to $0.85 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.8454 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Intertek Group Price Performance

Shares of IKTSY opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Intertek Group has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $60.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IKTSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,390.00.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.