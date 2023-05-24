Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.84

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 1321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.70.

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% in the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 873,567 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,456,000 after purchasing an additional 12,590 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 150,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 22,865 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

