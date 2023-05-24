iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $45.92. Approximately 48 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.

iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.

