iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:LD – Get Rating) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $45.92 and last traded at $45.92. Approximately 48 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.22.
iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN (LD)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath Bloomberg Lead Subindex Total Return ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.