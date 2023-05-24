Kainos Group plc (KNOS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 16.10 on October 20th

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, May 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.20) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.80. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Kainos Group Trading Down 1.7 %

LON:KNOS opened at GBX 1,269.40 ($15.79) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,306.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,297.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,429.14. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 954.50 ($11.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,760 ($21.89).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on KNOS. Goodbody upgraded shares of Kainos Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($16.72) target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kainos Group from GBX 1,270 ($15.80) to GBX 1,330 ($16.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($19.40) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,483.50 ($18.45).

Kainos Group Company Profile

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

