Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.20-13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $87-89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $88.57 billion.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $206.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.66 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $222.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after buying an additional 5,075,327 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,537,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $307,458,000 after acquiring an additional 122,164 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also

