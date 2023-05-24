Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

MDGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $282.16 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $322.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.55 and a beta of -0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $269.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -18.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDGL. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Garda Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 145.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

