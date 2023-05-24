Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given Maintains Rating at SpectralCast

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at SpectralCast in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE MGY opened at $20.55 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.