Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Given Maintains Rating at SpectralCast

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by research analysts at SpectralCast in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.
MGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE MGY opened at $20.55 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.01 and a 1 year high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.63.
Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile
Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
