MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Trading Up 9.7%

MarketWise, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.94 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 74,273 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 59,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MKTW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of MarketWise from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTW. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in MarketWise by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,355,844 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855,844 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in MarketWise by 473.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,211,400 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MarketWise by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,511,211 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $7,133,000 after acquiring an additional 706,607 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,893,000. Finally, Praetorian PR LLC purchased a new stake in MarketWise during the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

