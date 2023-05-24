Masco Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.285 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Masco has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 30.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS opened at $51.12 on Wednesday. Masco has a 52 week low of $42.33 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity at Masco

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 237.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 68,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $3,718,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,157,236.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 20,361 shares of Masco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,494.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,784 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,058 shares of company stock valued at $6,626,199 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAS. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Masco by 157.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Masco by 559.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.71.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Stories

