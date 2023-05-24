Metahero Price Reaches $0.0032 on Top Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. Metahero has a total market cap of $25.44 million and approximately $253,997.82 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004023 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000104 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000418 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025730 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008921 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.