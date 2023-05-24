Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 136,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 108,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Metallic Minerals Stock Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 17.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.06.

About Metallic Minerals

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

