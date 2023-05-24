Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Up 9.1%

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,872,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,735,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Mobiquity Technologies Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mobiquity Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Mobiquity Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

