Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC – Get Rating) fell 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $36.88. 38,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.39.

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.43. The firm has a market cap of $435.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Motley Fool 100 Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000.

About Motley Fool 100 Index ETF

The Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (TMFC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Motley Fool 100 index. The fund tracks an index of 100 of the largest US companies identified by any of the Motley Fool publications, including the top companies in the Motley Fool IQ Database. TMFC was launched on Jan 29, 2018 and is managed by Motley Fool.

