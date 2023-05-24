NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on June 15th

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4675 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th.

NextEra Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 30 years. NextEra Energy has a payout ratio of 55.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NextEra Energy to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NEE stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.97. The company has a market cap of $150.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

