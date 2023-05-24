NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $6.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGM. B. Riley decreased their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $959,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $444,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 770.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NGM opened at $3.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.21. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a negative net margin of 485.54%. The company had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. Its lead product candidate, aldafermin, is designed for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, with liver fibrosis stage 2, 3, or 4.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.