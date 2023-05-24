Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Northland Power Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. Northland Power has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $36.03.
About Northland Power
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northland Power (NPIFF)
- Will Fed Rate-Hike Pause Lead To Small-Cap Outperformance?
- The Market Has Taken To GE’s Transformation, Should You?
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.