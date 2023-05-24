Northland Power Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:NPIFF)

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $22.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.01. Northland Power has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $36.03.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and management of wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment consists of Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

