NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Declares $0.05 Dividend

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NWHUF stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.79 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWHUF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

About NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

