Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:PWP opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 26,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $243,507.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 524,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,765,846.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 10,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $103,162.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 568,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,394 shares of company stock valued at $371,381. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWP. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 33.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

