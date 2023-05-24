Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

PNW has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.64.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.46. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $59.03 and a 1-year high of $81.63.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $944.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.33 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.33%. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 84.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

