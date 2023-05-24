Powerledger Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (POWR)

Powerledger (POWR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 24th. One Powerledger token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000576 BTC on exchanges. Powerledger has a market cap of $73.95 million and approximately $16.27 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Powerledger has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Powerledger

Powerledger’s genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 481,021,125 tokens. Powerledger’s official website is powerledger.io. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @powerledger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Powerledger’s official message board is medium.com/power-ledger. The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/powerledger.

Buying and Selling Powerledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a platform that enables P2P energy trading, allowing businesses to sell surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial properties. It uses an Ethereum-based token called POWR, which serves as an access permission token to the platform’s features. A second token called Sparkz is used for cross-market electricity compatibility. Application Hosts can convert their POWR tokens to Sparkz.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Powerledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Powerledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Powerledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

