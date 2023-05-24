ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRQR. JMP Securities raised shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, April 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.35.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRQR stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 0.05. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

Institutional Trading of ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 101,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.