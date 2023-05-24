Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

MGY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

NYSE MGY opened at $20.55 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086,152 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,651,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 562.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,926,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579,743 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

