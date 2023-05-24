Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Thursday, May 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on AEM. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

NYSE:AEM opened at $53.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day moving average of $52.39. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,127 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,916,000 after acquiring an additional 69,739 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,760 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $146,577,000 after acquiring an additional 419,055 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,795 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. 58.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.