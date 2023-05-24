Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Down 1.2%

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.96 and last traded at $36.00. Approximately 3,150,256 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 5,563,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.45.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 444.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Real Estate Select Sector index, a market-cap-weighted index of REITs and real estate stocks, excluding mortgage REITs, from the S&P 500. XLRE was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

