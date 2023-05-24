Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,349,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $204,885.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,634 over the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Replimune Group Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPL. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,904,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,291,000 after buying an additional 1,424,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Replimune Group by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,064,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,761,000 after purchasing an additional 893,573 shares during the period. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,016,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Replimune Group by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,143,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after acquiring an additional 620,407 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,622,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,966,000 after buying an additional 611,552 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.90. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $13.54 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 17.52, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

About Replimune Group

(Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.