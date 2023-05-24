Reviewing Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) & Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) and Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Catalent has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Catalent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -115.24% -102.26% Catalent 8.62% 11.40% 5.14%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.06 million ($2.01) -0.52 Catalent $4.83 billion 1.42 $503.00 million $2.26 16.87

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Catalent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Catalent has higher revenue and earnings than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Catalent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.3% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.4% of Catalent shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Catalent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Catalent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 4 1 0 2.20 Catalent 1 6 4 0 2.27

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 611.54%. Catalent has a consensus price target of $67.55, indicating a potential upside of 77.15%. Given Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Satsuma Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Catalent.

Summary

Catalent beats Satsuma Pharmaceuticals on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules or softgels, as well as large-scale production of oral solid dose forms for pharmaceutical and consumer health markets and supporting ancillary services. The Biologics segment develops and produces biologic cell-line, cell therapy, and viral vector gene therapy, formulation for parenteral dose forms, which include prefilled syringes, vials, and cartridges, and analytical development and testing services for large molecules. The Oral and Specialty Delivery segment is composed of advanced formulation of a range of technologies along with integrated downstream clinical development and commercial supply solutions.

