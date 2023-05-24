Reviewing CompX International (NYSE:CIX) and ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT)

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) and CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ToughBuilt Industries and CompX International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ToughBuilt Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A CompX International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ToughBuilt Industries -34.07% -121.95% -60.97% CompX International 13.28% 13.48% 12.13%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and CompX International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

ToughBuilt Industries has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its stock price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompX International has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of CompX International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of ToughBuilt Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of CompX International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ToughBuilt Industries and CompX International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ToughBuilt Industries $94.90 million 0.15 -$39.29 million ($25.20) -0.04 CompX International $166.60 million 1.36 $20.87 million $1.78 10.36

CompX International has higher revenue and earnings than ToughBuilt Industries. ToughBuilt Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CompX International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CompX International beats ToughBuilt Industries on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ToughBuilt Industries

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. The company also provides sawhorses, miter saws, table saws, roller stands, and workbenches; sawhorse/jobsite tables; and digital measure and levels. It offers its products under the TOUGHBUILT brand through various home improvement big box stores, professional outlets, and direct marketing to construction companies and trade/wholesale outlets. The company was formerly known as Phalanx, Inc. and changed its name to ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. in December 2015. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Lake Forest, California.

About CompX International

CompX International, Inc. engages in the manufacture of security products used in the recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, and a variety of other industries. It operates through the Security Products and Marine Components segments. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electronic cabinet locks and other locking mechanisms used in a variety of applications including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. The Marine Components segment manufactures and distributes stainless steel exhaust components, gauges, throttle controls, trim tabs, hardware, and accessories primarily for performance and ski and wakeboard boats. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

