RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Shares Down 0.8%

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €12.80 ($13.91) and last traded at €12.90 ($14.02). 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 43,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at €13.00 ($14.13).

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64. The firm has a market cap of $863.53 million, a PE ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.03.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, offers in-patient, semi-patient, and outpatient healthcare services in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.