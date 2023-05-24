River Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,012 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2,109.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,096 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 21,096 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $850,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,171,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,526,000 after buying an additional 110,572 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 676,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,689,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 26,239 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FCX opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $46.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

See Also

