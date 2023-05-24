Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $101.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,227,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $369,081,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $550,429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $578,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $118,218,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 279.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,831,328 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $194,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

