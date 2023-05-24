Royal Road Minerals (CVE:RYR) Shares Down 6.7%

Royal Road Minerals Limited (CVE:RYR – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 19,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 81,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 16.09, a quick ratio of 15.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of C$37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Royal Road Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Colombia, Nicaragua, and Peru. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Los Andes project located in Boaco department of Nicaragua; and the Piedra Iman property located in Chinandega district of Nicaragua.

